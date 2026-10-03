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Lithuanian President Warns of Coordinated Anti-Muslim Incidents
(MENAFN) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has warned that a series of anti-Muslim incidents in the country may be coordinated rather than unrelated events, according to reports.
"The recurrence of incidents – both alleged and real – over a relatively short period of time leads me to believe that these are not random outbursts of emotion, but campaigns for which orchestrators should be sought," Nauseda said in a television interview on Wednesday.
His comments followed two separate incidents in Vilnius in September. In one case, a Quran was publicly burned, while in another, bikers protested outside a mosque during Muslim prayers by displaying a pig's head.
Authorities have opened investigations into both incidents.
Nauseda emphasized that Lithuania should continue to be a country where people from different religious and cultural backgrounds can live together peacefully.
He acknowledged that migration remains an important issue but cautioned against expressing opposition to it through provocative acts such as displaying pig heads.
He added that migration-related concerns should not be framed through divisions between Christian and non-Christian countries.
"The recurrence of incidents – both alleged and real – over a relatively short period of time leads me to believe that these are not random outbursts of emotion, but campaigns for which orchestrators should be sought," Nauseda said in a television interview on Wednesday.
His comments followed two separate incidents in Vilnius in September. In one case, a Quran was publicly burned, while in another, bikers protested outside a mosque during Muslim prayers by displaying a pig's head.
Authorities have opened investigations into both incidents.
Nauseda emphasized that Lithuania should continue to be a country where people from different religious and cultural backgrounds can live together peacefully.
He acknowledged that migration remains an important issue but cautioned against expressing opposition to it through provocative acts such as displaying pig heads.
He added that migration-related concerns should not be framed through divisions between Christian and non-Christian countries.
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