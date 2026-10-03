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US Lawmakers Seek Details On Venezuela Oil Agreement
(MENAFN) Senior members of the US House are demanding greater transparency from the Trump administration over an agreement involving a major US stake in a privately owned Venezuelan oil company and a broader energy partnership, according to reports.
A bipartisan congressional letter led by Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York described the administration’s arrangement with North American Blue Energy Partners as "a remarkable imitation of Maduro regime’s economic playbook."
The lawmakers sent their inquiry to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, asking for clarification on the financial, legal and foreign policy basis of the deal reached with Delcy Rodriguez.
In their letter, the lawmakers referred to Rodriguez as Venezuela’s unelected leader and said she and President Nicolas Maduro had lost the country's 2024 presidential election before US forces captured Maduro earlier this year.
Members of Congress said they had attempted to obtain information about the arrangement during a classified committee briefing on Sept. 14 but did not receive satisfactory answers. They are now seeking access to the full agreement and related documents.
The energy agreement was announced in late August between the Trump administration and Rodriguez’s interim government. It covers the development of 17 oil fields believed to hold approximately 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.
A bipartisan congressional letter led by Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York described the administration’s arrangement with North American Blue Energy Partners as "a remarkable imitation of Maduro regime’s economic playbook."
The lawmakers sent their inquiry to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, asking for clarification on the financial, legal and foreign policy basis of the deal reached with Delcy Rodriguez.
In their letter, the lawmakers referred to Rodriguez as Venezuela’s unelected leader and said she and President Nicolas Maduro had lost the country's 2024 presidential election before US forces captured Maduro earlier this year.
Members of Congress said they had attempted to obtain information about the arrangement during a classified committee briefing on Sept. 14 but did not receive satisfactory answers. They are now seeking access to the full agreement and related documents.
The energy agreement was announced in late August between the Trump administration and Rodriguez’s interim government. It covers the development of 17 oil fields believed to hold approximately 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.
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