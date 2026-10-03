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China Marks National Day with Nationwide Celebrations
(MENAFN) China is marking the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China with celebrations taking place across the country on Thursday, according to reports.
National Day is observed annually on Oct. 1 to commemorate the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.
Crowds gathered in cities and communities across the country to attend flag-raising ceremonies and take part in events marking the occasion.
The main ceremony took place at Beijing’s Tian'anmen Square, where a large flower basket was placed as part of the national celebrations and contributed to the festive setting.
China is also observing a weeklong National Day holiday running from Oct. 1 through 7, with people across the country taking part in the holiday period.
National Day is observed annually on Oct. 1 to commemorate the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.
Crowds gathered in cities and communities across the country to attend flag-raising ceremonies and take part in events marking the occasion.
The main ceremony took place at Beijing’s Tian'anmen Square, where a large flower basket was placed as part of the national celebrations and contributed to the festive setting.
China is also observing a weeklong National Day holiday running from Oct. 1 through 7, with people across the country taking part in the holiday period.
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