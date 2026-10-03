NCB Conducts Five-Day Training Programme In Kolkata To Strengthen NDPS Investigation, Enforcement

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in collaboration with the West Bengal Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), conducted a five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) Programme in Kolkata to strengthen the professional capacity of investigating officers involved in narcotics-related investigations and enforcement.

The training programme was held from September 28 to October 2, 2026, and focussed on enhancing the skills and expertise of investigating officers from the West Bengal ANTF, West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police in handling cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB, in a post on X, said:“NCB, in collaboration with West Bengal ANTF, conducted a 5-day Training of Trainers (ToT) Programme (28 September –02 October 2026) in Kolkata to strengthen professional capacity of investigating officers from ANTF, WB Police & Kolkata Police in NDPS investigation & enforcement.”

According to the NCB, a total of 54 Inspector-rank investigating officers participated in the programme. The officers were trained with the objective of enabling them to further disseminate the knowledge and learning gained during the programme within their respective departments.

The training covered a wide range of areas related to narcotics investigation and enforcement. Key subjects included search and seizure procedures, sampling and documentation, the PITNDPS Act, investigation techniques, digital evidence and the analysis of Call Detail Records (CDR) and Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR).

The programme also covered financial investigation, diversion of precursor chemicals, challenges associated with darknet cases, synthetic drugs and clandestine laboratories. Other areas included trial monitoring, illicit cultivation and disposal of case property.

The NCB said the programme was designed to strengthen the professional capabilities of investigating officers and support the dissemination of specialised knowledge across the police and enforcement departments concerned.

The five-day programme concluded with a mock test to assess the participants' understanding of the subjects covered during the training.

The Director General of Police, West Bengal, felicitated the top scorers of the mock test and delivered the valedictory address at the concluding session, marking the formal completion of the five-day training programme.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening investigation and enforcement capabilities among officers dealing with cases involving narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in West Bengal.