Russian Forces Lose Another 1,560 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

In addition, Russia has lost 12,391 (+3) tanks, 25,477 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 50,637 (+45) artillery systems, 2,178 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,683 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft-443 (+0), helicopters-356 (+0), ground-based robotic systems-2,824 (+14), operational-tactical-level UAVs-544,498 (+1,645), cruise missiles-5,126 (+0), ships/boats-35 (+0), submarines-2 (+0), vehicles and tankers-156,731 (+422), and specialized equipment-4,783 (+3).

The data is being updated.

Ukraine approves 1,530 new models of military equipment for service this year

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 164 clashe with Russian forces on the front lines.

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