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Xi Honors Fallen Heroes Ahead of China National Day
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute to national heroes who died for the country on Wednesday during a ceremony marking Martyrs’ Day, according to reports.
Xi attended the event at Tian’anmen Square in central Beijing alongside Premier Li Qiang and other senior party and state officials.
Martyrs’ Day was established in 2014 and is observed on the day before China’s National Day on Oct. 1. It honors those who lost their lives in the pursuit of national independence and development.
Xi and other participants sang the national anthem before observing a moment of silence for the fallen.
Nine large floral arrangements bearing ribbons that read “Eternal Glory to the People’s Heroes” were placed before the Monument to the People’s Heroes.
Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, chaired the ceremony.
The year also marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Chinese Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Army.
Xi attended the event at Tian’anmen Square in central Beijing alongside Premier Li Qiang and other senior party and state officials.
Martyrs’ Day was established in 2014 and is observed on the day before China’s National Day on Oct. 1. It honors those who lost their lives in the pursuit of national independence and development.
Xi and other participants sang the national anthem before observing a moment of silence for the fallen.
Nine large floral arrangements bearing ribbons that read “Eternal Glory to the People’s Heroes” were placed before the Monument to the People’s Heroes.
Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, chaired the ceremony.
The year also marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Chinese Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Army.
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