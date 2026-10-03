The Chartered Institute Of Brewers And Distillers Launches Its Latest Short Course - Maths For Brewers And Distillers

MENAFN - Pressat) The Chartered Institute of Brewers and Distillers (CIBD), the most widely recognised provider of technical education in the brewing industry, has launched a brand new self-assessed and on demand technical course Maths for Brewers and Distillers.

The Maths for Brewers and Distillers course is the latest in a hugely popular series of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) short courses. It is aimed at brewers and distillers working in beverage production facilities of all sizes as well as prospective brewing and distilling professionals. The course provides a detailed understanding of the mathematics that apply to brewing and distilling. Completing the course should enable the successful study of brewing and distilling at a higher level. The knowledge gained should also make it easier to understand technical articles and use maths in the brewery, distillery and beyond.

This course has been developed with input from a range industry experts.

The Maths for Brewers and Distillers course provides the same technical excellence found in all CIBD qualifications, without the need to sit a formal exam.

The course includes a downloadable PDF with information such as:

The fundamentals the underpin maths How to use, rearrange and combine equations used in brewing and distilling Understanding and using different types of graphs Worked examples of the maths applicable to beverage production Statistics commonly applied to the brewing and distilling process and the management of its quality

The course features engaging text, countless illustrations, animations, quizzes, and games to help enhance learning. At the end of the course, learners receive a Certificate of Completion.

On this announcement, Ed Wray, Technical Development Manager, explains:

“Understanding the brewing and distilling processes and their inputs and outputs is so much easier when you have a firm grasp of maths. This course has been created to provide just that. As the course is tailored specifically to what you need to know to study brewing and distilling, it provides the level of knowledge that it could take years to acquire at school or college in only a few weeks.”