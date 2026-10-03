Cambodia's Japan Security Aid Is A Hedge, Not A Pivot From China

MENAFN - Asia Times) In February 2026, weeks after Cambodia's National Assembly approved a draft law to ratify the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a convention Phnom Penh signed in 1983 but never ratified, Japan unveiled plans to extend Official Security Assistance (OSA) to Cambodia. The announcement did not come out of nowhere and followed a year of quiet groundwork.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met then-Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru in Tokyo in May 2025, after Japanese minesweepers made the first foreign port call at Ream Naval Base since its reconstruction. Cambodia's army commander and Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force chief of staff exchanged visits and agreed potentially to establish an army-led signal school.

Cambodia finally became the 13th OSA recipient on July 19, receiving 500 million yen (US$3.2 million) for a communications school and patrol boats for the Royal Cambodian Navy. Most of the commentary since has asked whether the equipment matches Cambodia's actual threats. The more revealing question is why Phnom Penh wanted the package at all.

Since 2023, OSA has supported countries Japan considers like-minded amid what Tokyo calls a deteriorating Indo-Pacific security environment, a concern central to the 2022 National Security Strategy. In practice, the program has targeted China.

Cambodia's security issues lie elsewhere. Unresolved border demarcation with Vietnam, Thailand and Laos keeps territorial security at the center of Phnom Penh's strategic calculations. Recent border clashes with Thailand have reinforced this focus.

Cambodia's Defense Policy 2022 extends this land-first orientation to the sea, tasking maritime forces with piracy, trafficking, transnational crime and illegal fishing rather than naval deterrence.