Oil Prices Ease As G7 Plans 100 Million Barrel Reserve Release To Support Fuel Supply

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Oil prices eased at the end of a volatile week after G7 countries agreed to coordinate the release of 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from emergency reserves, adding potential supply to an energy market already facing disruptions and elevated fuel prices.

Brent crude settled at $102.25 a barrel on Friday, down 6 cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell $1.76, or 1.9%, to $91.11. Over the week, Brent gained 0.11%, while WTI declined about 1.6%.

Emergency reserves target fuel market pressure

The G7 said the coordinated release would begin immediately and continue over four months. A substantial amount of diesel is expected to reach the market during the first 20 days, although the group did not provide a detailed breakdown of volumes by country or product.

The decision follows a period of rising fuel prices and tighter refined product supplies. Europe has become increasingly dependent on U.S. diesel imports after disruptions to Russian and Middle Eastern supply, while Chinese refiners have also reduced refined fuel exports to protect domestic inventories.

For oil markets, the reserve release introduces an additional source of near term supply at a time when traders are closely watching crude flows and refinery availability.

Refined products remain a key market risk

The latest developments also highlight the difference between crude availability and refined fuel supply. Analysts cited by Reuters said the main stress in the energy market has increasingly shifted toward refined products, where refinery disruptions and reduced exports have tightened diesel availability.

The reserve release could therefore provide some short term relief for diesel markets, but its longer term impact will depend on how quickly normal crude and refined product flows recover.

Oil prices remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments, supply disruptions and inflation expectations. Brent above $100 a barrel also keeps energy costs relevant for investors assessing corporate margins, consumer spending and the outlook for global interest rates.

For energy investors, the coming weeks will therefore center on whether additional strategic supplies can ease the refined product shortage while underlying crude demand and geopolitical risks remain elevated.