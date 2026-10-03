Taiwan Stocks Gain As Semiconductor Demand Strengthens On Global AI Spending

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Taiwan's equity market remains closely tied to the global semiconductor cycle as stronger demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to support chipmakers and technology exporters across the region.

Taiwan's manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 56.7 in September from 54.7 in August, according to S&P Global data. The reading marked a significant acceleration in factory activity and reflected stronger production and new orders across the sector.

AI demand supports semiconductor manufacturing

The improvement comes as global spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to support demand for advanced chips, servers and related equipment. Taiwan is particularly exposed to this trend because of its position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The September survey showed new orders and production expanding at their fastest pace in around five and a half years. The strength was linked in part to semiconductor and automotive demand, according to S&P Global.

For investors, stronger factory activity provides another indication that the semiconductor cycle remains supported by AI related capital spending. It also comes after strong technology performance across Asian markets, where chip stocks have benefited from expectations for continued investment in computing infrastructure.

Rising costs remain a market consideration

The stronger manufacturing environment is not without risks. Higher energy costs and broader inflationary pressure are raising production expenses for companies across Asia.

Global bond yields have also moved sharply higher, increasing financing costs and creating a more challenging environment for equity valuations. The U.S. 10 year Treasury yield recently reached levels not seen in more than two decades, adding another factor for investors assessing technology stocks.

Taiwan's semiconductor sector will therefore remain sensitive to both sides of the market equation: continued AI investment can support revenue and capacity utilization, while higher costs and borrowing rates could pressure margins and valuations.

For investors watching Asian equities, Taiwan's manufacturing data provide a fresh signal that semiconductor demand remains an important driver of regional industrial activity heading into the final quarter of 2026.