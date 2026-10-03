Mysore Food Guide: 4 Legendary Food Spots That Belong On Every Foodie's List

Planning a food trail in Mysore? Discover 4 legendary eateries known for their iconic flavours, local favourites and memorable dining experiences that every food lover should explore.

The palace city of Mysore offers incredible heritage and mouth-watering food. You must explore these four legendary eateries during your visit. We give you the ultimate guide to these decades-old food joints.Hotel Mylari sits just a 15-minute walk away from the Mysore bus stand. The cooks serve incredibly soft benne dosas that will make you lick your fingers. You should definitely visit this place for a hearty morning breakfast.Tegu Mess boasts a rich 50-year history in the city. The chefs use home-grown natural spices to prepare authentic nati-style non-vegetarian dishes. You will never forget the taste of their piping hot ragi mudde and nati mutton saaru.Historic Hotel Hanumanthu operates just 10 minutes away from the Mysore Palace. The staff serves delicious mutton and veg pulao with aromatic gravy and raita. You will experience the ultimate food satisfaction during your lunch here.Your Mysore trip remains incomplete without tasting the original Mysore Pak. Palace cooks first invented this iconic sweet at the century-old Guru Sweet Mart. You must end your day with this melt-in-the-mouth pure ghee delicacy.