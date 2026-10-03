UMH Properties Debuts The First-Ever Two-Story HUD-Code Manufactured Home On The National Mall

MENAFN - GetNews) Built to a single federal standard, the Champion Homes design brought two-story manufactured living to HUD's Innovative Housing Showcase.

FREEHOLD, NJ - October 03, 2026 - UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, showcased the first-ever two-story manufactured home built to the federal HUD Code at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) annual Innovative Housing Showcase. The home, built in partnership with Champion Homes, was on display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., from September 22 through September 24, 2026.

A new kind of manufactured home

Manufactured homes have traditionally been single-story. The three-bedroom, two-bath home that UMH presented changes that, offering two full floors of living space along with the option of a basement or crawl space, depending on the build.

Because the home is built to the HUD Code, the federal construction and safety standard for manufactured housing, it is approved under one national standard rather than a patchwork of state building codes. That means the design can be built and placed in communities across the United States, opening the door to more living space on a smaller footprint and giving buyers a new, affordable path to a larger home.

"Seeing people walk through this two-story home on the National Mall showed us how ready the country is for this kind of housing. It gives families more space, more flexibility, and a quality home at an attainable price, and because it's built to a federal standard, it can help address the housing shortage in every state." said Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMH Properties.

Two homes, one message: the future of affordable housing

Alongside the two-story home, UMH also displayed a two-bedroom, two-bath, multi-section home built by Cavco Industries. By removing the traditional steel chassis, the home highlighted the construction advancements shaping the next generation of manufactured housing.

This year marked UMH's sixth consecutive year participating in HUD's Innovative Housing Showcase, which gives policymakers, industry leaders, and the public the chance to tour new housing solutions in person.

About UMH Properties, Inc.

Founded in 1968, UMH Properties, Inc. is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities with roughly 27,100 developed homesites, about 10,800 of which contain rental homes, as well as more than 1,000 self-storage units. Its communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. Three of these communities (two in Florida and one in Pennsylvania) are operated through joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate. Learn more at umh.