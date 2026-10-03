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Fidelity Investments Canada (FGQE) Closes The Market


2026-10-03 01:35:44
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Fidelity Investments Canada (FGQE) Closes the Market

October 02, 2026 4:44 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Andrew Clee, Vice President, Product & Managed Accounts, Fidelity Investments Canada ("Fidelity" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF product:

    Fidelity Global Quant Equity ETF (TSX: FGQE)


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Fidelity offers investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment products, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, to help them reach their financial and life goals. From active, factor-based, fixed income, sustainable investments to digital assets, Fidelity offers a mix of ETFs for various investment styles and time horizons, or even if you are just starting to invest. Their clients have entrusted us with $428 billion in assets under management (as at September 23, 2026).

MEDIA CONTACT:
Chris Pepper
Vice-President, Corporate Affairs
Fidelity Investments Canada
(416) 795-7762
...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

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