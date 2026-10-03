Vande Bharat Hits 100 Kmph On Katra-Banihal Rail Section - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A Vande Bharat Express has crossed the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and India's first cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji at a speed of 100 kmph, following an increase in the maximum permissible speed on the 111-km Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal rail section.

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The speed enhancement was successfully tested on Thursday on the Katra-Banihal section under the Jammu division of Northern Railway, marking a significant operational milestone for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the maximum permissible speed on the section has been increased from 75 kmph to 100 kmph.

The Vande Bharat Express, Train No. 26401/26404, crossed both the Chenab Railway Bridge and Anji Khad Railway Bridge at the enhanced speed, officials said.

The Railway Ministry approved the speed enhancement after all prescribed safety conditions were complied with by the Railways in August.

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Earlier, trains were permitted to operate at a maximum speed of 85 kmph between Katra and Sangaldan and 75 kmph between Sangaldan and Banihal.

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The increase in the permissible speed is expected to reduce travel time between Katra and Banihal and make train journeys faster and more comfortable.

The 111-km section forms a crucial part of the USBRL project, which aims to provide seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

The route passes through the rugged terrain of the Pir Panjal and lower Himalayan ranges, involving deep valleys, steep slopes, major rivers and complex geological formations.

The construction involved advanced engineering techniques, including long tunnels and high-level bridges. The section has 33 tunnels and includes the Chenab Railway Bridge near Reasi, described as the world's highest railway bridge, and the Anji Khad Railway Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on June 6, 2025.