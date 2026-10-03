Ukraine Deploys Over 1,560 Kilometers Of Anti-Drone Defenses Along Key Roads This Year
“Since the beginning of 2026, the State Special Transport Service, acting on a directive from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has installed more than 1,560 km of anti-drone protection along key logistics routes,” the statement reads.
It is noted that in September alone, nearly 170 km of anti-drone defenses were built in frontline regions, and over 106 km of roads were repaired.
In total, since the start of restoration work in April, routine repairs and maintenance have been carried out on more than 660 km of roads, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.Read also: Ukraine equips over 1,300 km of frontline roads with anti-drone protection
It is reported that work is currently underway on 8 sections, while work on 50 sections has already been fully completed.
As reported by Ukrinform, approximately 270 kilometers of roads in Kherson region are currently covered with anti-drone nets.
Photo: Ministry of Defense
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