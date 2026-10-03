Boundaries.Io Passes 200 Customers As Marketing, SEO And Real Estate Platforms Standardize On Its Boundary Data API

MENAFN - GetNews) Six years in production, the ZIP code and geographic boundary API now powers service-area pages, territory maps and market analysis for marketing agencies, SEO firms, real estate platforms and field-service operators, including several billion-dollar enterprises.

WASHINGTON, D.C. United States - October 3, 2026 - Boundaries, the geographic boundary data API, today announced that more than 200 organizations and teams, including several billion-dollar enterprises, have used its platform. Marketing agencies, SEO firms, real estate marketplaces and field-service companies use Boundaries to turn ZIP code, postal and administrative boundaries into pages, maps and analysis that drive revenue.

The milestone reflects a shift in how location-driven businesses buy geographic data. Instead of licensing, cleaning and hosting boundary files themselves, they call an API and build.

The problem: boundary data is a chore nobody wants to own

Every location-driven business eventually needs to answer the same questions. Which ZIP codes do we serve? Where are our customers concentrated? How should territories be divided? Which market should we enter next?

Answering them with in-house data means sourcing shapefiles, reconciling ZIP codes with postal changes, converting formats and keeping it all current before a single page or report is built. Most teams do that work once, let it go stale, and pay for it in bad service-area pages, mis-drawn territories and analysis nobody trusts.

Boundaries removes that step. A single API returns current ZIP code, postal and administrative boundaries in GeoJSON, ready to render on a map, feed into analytics or generate pages from.

The result is a shift in where a team's time goes. Instead of a developer spending a sprint on geographic plumbing, a marketer publishes service-area pages the same week, an analyst compares two markets in an afternoon, and a sales leader redraws territories without opening a GIS tool.

Who builds on Boundaries

Marketing and SEO agencies generate location pages at scale. Agencies use ZIP code and city boundaries to build service-area pages for local-business clients, target ads by geography and prove coverage to customers. Boundaries data is behind thousands of“we serve these areas” pages that rank.

Real estate platforms map markets for buyers, sellers and investors. Commercial and residential marketplaces, iBuyers and housing-data firms draw on Boundaries for ZIP-level search, market comparison and territory definition, delivered at request time to live users.

Field-service and enterprise operators define who covers what. Home-service companies, pest-control operators and advertising platforms use boundaries to assign territories, price by area and plan expansion.

Across all three, the pattern is the same: teams stopped maintaining geographic data and started shipping features. Many customers have been on the platform for years, and several have grown from a single integration into company-wide use.

Trusted in production

Boundaries's public customer base includes organizations such as Aptive, WebFX, Carter Power Systems, Hello Super, Marketron and Omnicom Media Group, alongside other technology, marketing and service businesses.

Groundworks uses Boundaries to show visual representations of service areas across its brands.

“On Groundworks and our other brands, we use Boundaries to show a visual representation of our service areas. By using Boundaries, we're able to condense that into a much smaller GeoJSON object that loads fast and still looks good.”

- Steve 'Berto' Bertolacci, Director of Data Enablement at Groundworks

Digital agency O3 World has relied on the platform across multiple years of client work.

“Boundaries IO has been a reliable part of our stack for years.”

- Jay Forbes, Director of Engineering at O3 World

Other customers publicly describing their use of the platform include RAPP, which uses it to display ZIP codes in dealer areas.

How it works

Boundaries is an API, not a dataset to download. A developer sends a ZIP code, a coordinate, a radius or a place name and gets back the matching boundary as GeoJSON, the format modern mapping libraries and analytics tools already read.



Look up a boundary. Return the polygon for a ZIP code, city, county or state, ready to draw on a map or store alongside a listing, lead or service ticket.

Find what is inside an area. List ZIP codes within a radius of a point or inside a custom polygon, supporting service-area pages and territory assignment. Resolve a point to its areas. Take a latitude and longitude and return the ZIP code, city and county it falls in, so a customer address becomes a market segment in one step.

Integration takes minutes rather than a data project. There is no file to load, no projection to convert and no quarterly refresh to schedule; the data stays current on the Boundaries side. Teams on Java, Python, Node, PHP and no-code tools alike call the same endpoints, and results can be cached or stored under the plan's terms.

The platform has run in production for more than six years on infrastructure Boundaries controls, with no dependency on a single cloud provider. That independence matters to customers who have watched other data vendors get acquired, repriced or shut down mid-contract.

By the numbers



200+ organizations and teams served, including several billion-dollar enterprises

6+ years in production with no vendor lock-in

ZIP code, postal and administrative boundaries delivered as GeoJSON via REST

99.8% uptime stated on the Boundaries website Multi-year customer tenure across multiple industries

“Businesses should be able to use geographic data without becoming geographic-data experts. Our customers are marketers, real estate platforms and operators. They want a ZIP code polygon to show up in their app in one call, stay correct, and never think about it again. That's the whole product.”

- Jeryl Cook, founder of Boundaries

Why customers stay

The clearest signal of a data product's value is whether people keep paying for it once the launch is over. Many Boundaries customers have been on the platform for years, and several early accounts remain active today. A number have grown from one developer's integration into a dependency shared by marketing, sales and product teams.

That tenure comes from three things. The data does not go stale, because keeping it current is Boundaries's job rather than the customer's. The API does not change under people; endpoints built against in year one still work in year six. And the business is independent and profitable, so customers are not betting on a vendor that needs its next funding round to keep the lights on.

“Most of our customers found us because they had already tried to do this themselves. They bought a shapefile, wrote a loader, got a map working, and six months later the ZIP codes had changed and nobody remembered how the loader worked. We exist so that never happens to them again.”

- Jeryl Cook, founder of Boundaries

As companies grow, their location questions grow with them: new markets to evaluate, territories to redraw, products that need a map. Boundaries is built to answer the next question with the same API that answered the first.

Frequently asked questions

What is Boundaries?

A geographic boundary data API. It returns ZIP code, postal and administrative boundaries as GeoJSON for use in maps, analytics, service-area pages and location-based products.

Who uses it?

More than 200 organizations and teams have used the platform, including marketing and SEO agencies, real estate marketplaces and proptech companies, field-service operators and enterprise data teams.

Why not maintain boundary data in-house? Because it is ongoing work with no product payoff. Sourcing, cleaning, converting and refreshing boundary files takes engineering time. Boundaries centralizes that work and delivers the result through an API.

How do developers get started?

Sign up at boundaries, get an API key and make a first call within minutes. Plans scale from individual developers to enterprise volumes.

Is the data current?

Boundaries maintains its datasets so customers can query current boundaries without managing updates themselves.

About Boundaries

Boundaries is a geographic boundary data API used by organizations to power mapping, market analysis, service-area pages, sales territories and location-based products. For more than six years, the company has served marketing and SEO agencies, real estate platforms, field-service operators and enterprise data teams from Washington, D.C. Developers integrate through a REST API. Learn more at boundaries.