Why Are Chips Packets Filled With Nitrogen Instead Of Air? Here's The Reason

When you buy a packet of Lay's, it may appear half empty, making you wonder why companies leave so much space. However, there's a scientific reason behind this unusual packaging method.

You buy a packet of Lay's from the local shop, and you see it is mostly empty space. You might wonder why companies leave so much room instead of filling the packet completely with chips. There is actually a very interesting reason behind this packaging choice.

Companies do not fill chips packets with regular air or oxygen. They pump nitrogen gas into these packets instead. Nitrogen remains highly unreactive under normal conditions. This specific gas helps the chips maintain their original quality for a long time.

Chips contain a good amount of oil. The oil will oxidize quickly if the packet has too much oxygen inside. This chemical reaction completely ruins the taste and smell of the chips. Manufacturers remove the oxygen and replace it with nitrogen to prevent this exact problem.

Nitrogen creates a safe and protective environment inside the packet. This gas locks in the freshness, crunch, and taste of the chips. The extra puffed-up space also acts like a cushion. It stops the chips from breaking into powder during transport and handling. So, the half-empty packet is actually protecting your chips with nitrogen, not just giving you less quantity.