DCP Logistics Group Provides Customs Clearance For US And EU Importers At Every Major UK Seaport

LONDON, United Kingdom - October 02, 2026 - DCP Logistics Group, a London-based customs clearance agency, has confirmed that its complete range of import customs services for businesses bringing goods into the United Kingdom from the United States and the European Union is available at every main seaport in the UK, allowing importers to clear cargo quickly, compliantly and cost-effectively whichever port it arrives at.

Since the UK left the EU single market and customs union, goods arriving from Europe have faced the same customs formalities that have long applied to shipments from the United States. Importers must submit full import declarations, apply the correct commodity codes, account for duty and VAT and meet safety, security and sanitary requirements. Errors can result in detained cargo, demurrage charges, overpaid duty and HMRC penalties. DCP Logistics Group's customs team removes this burden from importers and ensures consignments are released without delay.

Complete customs services for US and EU imports

On behalf of its clients, DCP Logistics Group manages the entire import clearance process, including:



Preparation and submission of import declarations through HMRC's Customs Declaration Service (CDS)

Tariff classification, customs valuation and checking of commercial invoices, packing lists and bills of lading

Calculation of import duty and VAT, including guidance on Postponed VAT Accounting

Rules of origin advice so that eligible EU goods benefit from zero tariffs under the UK–EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement

Safety and security (entry summary) declarations

IPAFFS pre-notifications for food, plant and animal products and liaison with port health authorities

Import licences and clearance of controlled goods

Customs special procedures such as inward processing, temporary admission and returned goods relief

Duty payment through deferment accounts, EORI registration and HMRC authorisations Post-clearance support, including amendments, duty reclaims and audit preparation

Nationwide seaport coverage

DCP Logistics Group clears goods at all of the UK's principal seaports, including Felixstowe, Southampton, London Gateway, Tilbury, Dover, Liverpool, Immingham, Hull, Teesport, Bristol, Portsmouth and Grangemouth. US and EU importers can therefore rely on a single customs partner regardless of which port their shipment uses, with consistent standards and one point of contact.

"Customs compliance has become one of the biggest challenges for companies importing into the UK, especially those buying from EU suppliers who never dealt with declarations before 2021," said Mr. Mariusz Wozniak - a spokesperson for DCP Logistics Group. "Our job is to make the border invisible to our clients. We prepare accurate declarations, apply the right duty treatment and resolve queries with HMRC and port authorities before they become delays. Whether a container arrives at Felixstowe from New York or a trailer at Dover from Calais, importers can be confident their goods will be cleared correctly and on time."

DCP Logistics Group's specialists work directly with importers and their overseas suppliers to ensure every declaration is complete before the vessel arrives. The company also advises clients on the Border Target Operating Model and the documentary and physical checks it introduces for certain goods from the EU.

About DCP Logistics Group

DCP Logistics Group is a customs clearance agency based in London, United Kingdom. It provides import customs services to businesses trading with the United States, the European Union and other international markets, with clearance capability at every main seaport in the UK. Further information is available at .