PINSPARK Fall Wardrobe Refresh: Zeroframe × Sara Michelle Winter Collaborative Collection, Unlock Versatile Athleisure Styles

NEW YORK, NY - October 3 , 2026 - As October brings cool breezes and deepening autumn vibes, the season change is quietly upon us. With demands overlapping for autumn golf, weekend getaways and everyday casual wear, how do you break autumn's dullness and transition seamlessly between sports and daily life? PINSPARK delivers the perfect answer with its new fall theme: Bright Vibes To Casual Moves.

Bright Hues to Ignite Autumn Energy

Farewell to the hustle of summer; autumn wardrobes often fall into monotonous black, white and grey. Breaking the mold this season, PINSPARK integrates high-saturation bright tones including brown, red, purple, yellow and pink into its activewear designs. These colors not only add visual warmth and vitality to cool autumn days, but also bring lightness and joy to every weekend trip or casual routine.

Zeroframe × Sara Michelle Winter: Freedom and Poise on the Green

The standout highlight of this season is the collaborative collection co-created by PINSPARK and golf lifestyle influencer Sara Michelle Winter. Inspired by Sara's authentic golf lifestyle, the line seamlessly merges professional athletic performance with laid-back, trendy fall casual aesthetics.

As Sara puts it:“The moment you put it on, it feels like an extension of your body - no restriction, only focus and freedom.” This sense of ease is exactly the ideal state modern women seek across sports and daily life.

Perfect Fusion of Tech Fabric & Multi-Occasion Styling

At the heart of the collaboration lies relentless pursuit of quality. Crafted from Zeroframe technical fabric blended with 75% nylon and 25% spandex, the apparel delivers excellent four-way stretch, superior breathability and skin-friendly comfort, granting full freedom of movement. The tops feature thoughtfully built-in removable bra pads for moderate support, eliminating the hassle of layering an extra sports bra. Paired with high-waisted tennis skirts, the bottoms shape and slim the waist. Built-in shorts and multi-functional pockets perfectly balance practicality and security. This set lets you play freely on the course, then throw on a jacket afterward for coffee meetups or weekend trips, moving effortlessly across different life scenarios.

Golden Autumn Limited Promotion: FPD Sale Coming Soon

To celebrate the launch of the new fall collection, PINSPARK will roll out limited-time offers during October's FPD event. Enjoy 30% off on selected items across the store. As the season shifts, refresh your closet with functional yet stylish PINSPARK pieces to infuse your autumn with energy and move gracefully between the golf course and everyday life.

Discover the same vibrant fall looks and explore more on the influencer collaboration landing page.

About PINSPARK

Founded on the principles of ergonomic precision, textile innovation, and functional active style, PINSPARK is a premier global activewear brand. By combining advanced material engineering with non-restrictive performance silhouettes, PINSPARK provides modern women with adaptable active apparel solutions engineered for sports, wellness, and daily mobility.