NEW YORK, NY - October 3, 2026 - Global contemporary fashion manufacturer Zeagoo has officially debuted its Autumn 2026 "Maye's Picks" capsule edit in strategic collaboration with international model, author, and dietitian Maye Musk. Aligning seasonal direct-to-consumer (DTC) promotion with corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the campaign pairs timeless fall knitwear design with philanthropic health advocacy. Throughout October's Fall Prime Deals (FPD) promotional cycle, Zeagoo will donate 100% of direct e-commerce sales from its hero piece, Maye's Pink Sweater, directly to Susan G. Komen® to advance global breast cancer research, early screening education, and patient support services.

Fashion market observations highlight a maturing female consumer demographic that prioritizes ageless, non-restrictive tailoring along with purposeful brand values. Apparel sector data indicates that mid-life and mature demographics actively seek versatile, low-friction knitwear options that provide thermal regulation, soft tactile comfort, and effortless styling transitions across personal and professional environments.

"Fashion functions as an empowering reflection of inner confidence and personal vitality, regardless of age," stated Maye Musk. "Partnering with Zeagoo on this autumn curation provides modern women with comfortable, elegant wardrobe solutions while using the iconic pink knit piece as a tangible instrument to support critical health initiatives and breast cancer awareness."

Material Innovation & Curation Highlights

The "Maye's Picks" Autumn capsule establishes high functional performance standards across core layering silhouettes:



Maye's Pink Sweater (Charity Capsule Anchor): Formulated from a soft-touch, high-recovery textile blend in a signature muted pink hue, this piece provides active thermal insulation, low cutaneous friction, and ergonomic shoulder articulation. Designed as a wearable symbol of solidarity, all proceeds generated from this item on Zeagoo's official website support Susan G. Komen®.

Structured Floral Print V-Neck Knit : Crafted from high-breathability yarn matrices, this casual grey V-neck sweater features engineered white floral print accents, combining a relaxed silhouette with non-binding comfort for daily wear. Classic Tailored Autumn Knits: Engineered with flexible yarn construction, these foundational sweaters offer adaptable drape and thermal efficiency for transitional weather layering.

Seasonal Promotion and Global Distribution

Coinciding with the campaign launch, Zeagoo's Fall Prime Deals (FPD) shopping event features limited-time promotional pricing of up to 50% off select autumn styles across direct retail channels.

The complete "Maye's Picks" collection and Maye's Pink Sweater are available globally via Zeagoo's official direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital storefront and primary e-commerce distribution platforms for immediate fulfillment.

About Zeagoo

Founded in 2013 on the principles of accessible luxury, textile innovation, and versatile tailoring, Zeagoo is a premier global contemporary fashion brand. By combining advanced material engineering with timeless capsule silhouettes, Zeagoo empowers women globally with adaptable apparel solutions built for every life transition.