Malaysia, New Zealand Seek Stronger Cooperation Ahead Of 70Th Diplomatic Anniversary

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 (NNN) -- Malaysia and New Zealand are looking to bolster their long-standing partnership as they prepare to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

The commitment was underscored during the ninth Malaysia-New Zealand bilateral consultation on Oct 1 in Wellington to review progress in bilateral cooperation and discuss opportunities to further strengthen the partnership.

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Ministry's Deputy Secretary-General (Bilateral Affairs) Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin and New Zealand Foreign and Trade Ministry Deputy Secretary, Americas and Asia Group, Grahame Morton.

The discussions reflected both countries shared commitment to maintaining close dialogue and in translating their longstanding friendship into practical cooperation that benefits both countries and our peoples, according to Malaysia's High Commission in Wellington.

“With the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations approaching in 2027, we look forward to creating more opportunities to connect, collaborate and celebrate the enduring ties between Malaysia and New Zealand,” it added.

--NNN