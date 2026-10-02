Heavy Rain Forecast For Nilgiris, Coimbatore Showers Likely Across Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Moderate rain accompanied by strong winds is likely across Tamil Nadu's Western Ghats districts and several southern and central districts on Saturday and Sunday, the Meteorological Department has forecast.

The weather conditions are being influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast.

The department said the system could bring rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

Besides districts along the Western Ghats, moderate rain is expected in Madurai, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga. Pudukkottai, Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur are also likely to receive moderate rainfall during the same period, with strong winds accompanying the showers.

The forecast indicates that rainfall will vary across the State, with heavier showers expected in some hill districts and areas adjoining the Western Ghats.

Other districts covered by the forecast are expected to receive moderate rain. The Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Theni districts on Sunday, October 4.

The warning places these four districts among the areas likely to experience the most intense rainfall during the weekend.

For Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, the department has forecast moderate rain on Sunday. These districts are expected to receive showers as the prevailing weather system continues to influence conditions across western and adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu.

Nilgiris and Coimbatore are likely to see a longer spell of heavy rainfall. According to the Meteorological Centre, heavy rain in these two districts could continue until October 6, extending beyond the weekend forecast issued for other areas.

The outlook, therefore, points to sustained wet weather in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore, while Dindigul and Theni have been specifically identified for heavy rain on Sunday.

The forecast for the remaining named districts is for moderate rainfall. In Chennai, the department has predicted light rain on Saturday evening or during the night.

The capital's forecast is for lighter showers compared with the heavy rainfall expected in parts of western Tamil Nadu. The latest forecast covers both the weekend rainfall outlook and the possibility of continuing heavy showers in two western districts through Tuesday.

Strong winds are also expected alongside moderate rain in the Western Ghats districts and the southern and central districts identified in the department's forecast for Saturday and Sunday.