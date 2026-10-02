Msaieed And Balsam Land Qatar Arabian Trophies For Al Shaqab Racing

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Shaqab Racing dominated the opening day of the 2026 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend, completing a Group 1 double at Saint-Cloud on Friday.

The Qatar-owned operation struck in both Group 1 PA races sponsored by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), with Balsam winning the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches over 2,000m before Msaieed triumphed in the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains for three-year-olds.

Balsam, a daughter of Mister Ginoux, secured her breakthrough Group 1 victory under jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot and trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte. The trainer completed a 1-2 finish, with Narbonne taking second.

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan al-Thani received the trophy from QREC Board Member Abdulrahman bin Mansour al-Mansour in the presence of France Galop President Guillaume de Saint-Seine.

About an hour earlier, Al Shaqab Racing's Azadi colt Msaieed had opened the Group 1 double by landing the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains. Ridden by Jean-Bernard Eyquem and trained by Thomas Fourcy, Msaieed secured his first victory at the highest level.

QREC Vice Chairman Rashid bin Nasser Sraiya al-Kaabi presented the trophies to Msaieed's winning connections in the presence of France Galop Vice President Arnaud de Seyssel.

The two top-level races marked the start of the 2026 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend at Saint-Cloud, with Sheikh Hamad attending alongside a senior QREC delegation comprising Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah, Vice Chairman Rashid bin Nasser Sraiya al-Kaabi, and Board Members Khalifa bin Mohammed al-Attiyah and Abdulrahman bin Mansour al-Mansour.

Spotlight moves to ParisLongchamp for weekend showpiece

Attention turns to ParisLongchamp today for two days of world-class sport, building towards Sunday's marquee double-header of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) and the Qatar Arabian World Cup (G1 PA). Saturday's nine-race card sets a relentless pace, featuring three Group 1s and three Group 2s, with strong Qatari repress entation throughout.

Racing gets underway at 2:23 pm Qatar time, screened live on Al Kass TV and across QREC digital platforms. The 3,000m Qatar Prix Chaudenay (G2) for three-year-olds kicks off proceedings with eight declared, before a seven-runner field tackles the Qatar Prix Dollar (G2) over 1,950m, where the Wathnan Racing pair of First Look and Silawi feature prominently.

Dual Qatari Challenge for Juments Group 1 Glory

The third race keeps the spotlight firmly on Purebred Arabians with the Gr.1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Juments over 2,000m. A field of 12 top-tier four-year-old fillies will line up, spearheaded by a dual Qatari challenge aiming to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Hajmah.

The now five-year-old Hajmah captured this title twelve months ago in the colours of Al Shaqab Racing under Christophe Soumillon for trainer Thomas Fourcy, before stepping up to target Sunday's Qatar Arabian World Cup. Her victory secured a second win in the race for Al Shaqab Racing and a fourth for Fourcy, who now bids for a second consecutive triumph alongside the Qatari operation through Amjaad, partnering Pierre-Charles Boudot.

The Qatari assault is strengthened by Fakhira, who carries the silks of Khalifa bin Sheail AL-Kuwari under Soumillon as part of Fourcy's formidable five-runner hand. Fourcy also saddles Aurelien Lemaitre aboard HM Miyar, Fabrice Veron riding Labwa Al Cham, and Theo Bachelot teaming up with MN Shahrazad. Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte fields Melodie Du Croate under Tom Marquand alongside the Guillaume Guedj-Gay-ridden TS Waseema, while Damien Watrigant relies on Manarah El Izz with Cristian Demuro and Altamira under Marvin Grandin. The 12-runner field is completed by Francois Rohaut's pair, Kiaora Du Soleil under Ioritz Mendizabal and Shagaf under Stephane Pasquier, alongside the Mrs Jean-Francois Bernard-trained Athena, who has Jean-Bernard Eyquem in the saddle.

Further Group action sees Wathnan Racing's Earth Shot feature in an eleven-runner field for the Qatar Prix de Royallieu (G1) over 2,800m. The operation is also represented in the day's marathon test, the 4,000m Qatar Prix du Cadran (G1), where French Master lines up among ten contenders for the 4-year-old and older division. Black-type proceedings conclude with the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein (G2) over 1,600m, where a ten-strong field features a twin Wathnan assault courtesy of Diego Ventura and Fallen Angel.

Al Shaqab Racing Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Saint-Cloud