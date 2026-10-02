FAA Clears Boeing 737 Max Software Glitch Arabian Post
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that its Corrective Action Review Board had completed an assessment of the problem and concluded that pilots retain full control of the aircraft if the anomaly occurs. The agency said flight crews receive clear and unambiguous cockpit indications, enabling them to recognise and manage the condition.
The finding is significant for Boeing because the FAA had paused certification work on the 737 Max 10, the largest member of the Max family, while it examined whether the software defect required further regulatory action. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford had said earlier this week that approval of the Max 10 would be delayed until the agency understood the issue and determined appropriate remedies.
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