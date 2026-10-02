HM Shah To Attend Cattle Farmers' Conference During Bhopal Visit Today

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Saturday, with the state-level 'Gopalak Sammelan (Cattle Rearers' Conference)', dairy sector initiatives, and narcotics-related issues high on his agenda.

More than 35,000 cattle rearers and members of dairy cooperative societies from across Madhya Pradesh are expected to attend the state-level 'Gopalak Sammelan'. During the programme, HM Shah will distribute bonuses to cattle rearers associated with the Bhopal and Indore Milk Unions and provide financial assistance for cow shelters.

'Gopalak Didis' (women cattle rearers) will also be felicitated during the event. Sanction letters under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana will be distributed to them.

According to the proposed itinerary, HM Shah will virtually perform the digital Bhoomi Pujan of a modern dairy plant to be established in Ujjain at a cost of Rs 255 crore. He will also inaugurate or lay the foundation for various facilities, including milk plants, dairy processing units and quality testing laboratories.

These projects include a dairy plant in Ujjain costing Rs 255 crore and a fermented milk product plant in Bhopal. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Bhopal Western Bypass will also take place during the event.

HM Shah will also be briefed on activities undertaken under the 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh (Farmers' Welfare Year)' and the innovative 'Balram Krishi Mahotsav'. Presentations on the work of the Home Department, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, Cooperation Department, Public Works Department and Transport Department will also form part of the programme.

At the BHEL Dussehra Ground, Shah will inaugurate a state-level exhibition on the new criminal laws.

He will also chair a meeting to discuss issues pending between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Madhya Pradesh government.

Ahead of Shah's visit, the Opposition Congress raised several issues and sought answers from the Union Home Minister.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari questioned the decline in the state's dairy cooperative network.

The visit is expected to bring together programmes covering dairy development, cooperation, animal husbandry, agriculture, infrastructure and the implementation of the new criminal laws, along with discussions on issues concerning the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government.