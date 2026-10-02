Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 3: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 98.80
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 103.82
The latest available fuel-price trackers show no major day-on-day movement in the listed metro-city rates. Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad continue to have higher petrol prices than Delhi, while Hyderabad records the highest diesel price among the six cities listed above.
Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 2: Check City-Wise Rates As Oil Prices Near $103
Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ?
Fuel prices differ across Indian cities largely because of variations in state taxes, including VAT, as well as transportation and other local charges. International crude oil prices also remain an important factor because crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel. Currency movements can further influence the cost of imported crude.
Consumers planning long-distance journeys can therefore check the latest rates in their city before refuelling. With prices updated daily, the applicable rate may change from one day to the next depending on market conditions and pricing decisions.
Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Rates Today, Oct 1: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities
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