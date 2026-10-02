Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 3: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices today, October 3, 2026: Motorists across India are keeping an eye on fuel prices as petrol and diesel rates continue to vary from city to city. The latest rates show that prices in several major cities remain unchanged, with daily revisions reflecting factors including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and other local costs. Petrol and diesel prices in India are revised daily under the dynamic fuel pricing system. The updated rates are generally applicable from 6 am, allowing consumers to check the latest price before filling up their vehicles. Since petrol and diesel are subject to different state taxes and levies, the amount paid by consumers can differ significantly even between major metropolitan cities. Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

The latest available fuel-price trackers show no major day-on-day movement in the listed metro-city rates. Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad continue to have higher petrol prices than Delhi, while Hyderabad records the highest diesel price among the six cities listed above.

Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 2: Check City-Wise Rates As Oil Prices Near $103

Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ?

Fuel prices differ across Indian cities largely because of variations in state taxes, including VAT, as well as transportation and other local charges. International crude oil prices also remain an important factor because crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel. Currency movements can further influence the cost of imported crude.

Consumers planning long-distance journeys can therefore check the latest rates in their city before refuelling. With prices updated daily, the applicable rate may change from one day to the next depending on market conditions and pricing decisions.

Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Rates Today, Oct 1: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities