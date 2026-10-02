Luhring Augustine Gallery Closes Tribeca Branch

MENAFN - USA Art News), a prominent blue-chip gallery representing artists such asand, is reportedly closing its Tribeca location. Individuals close to the gallery confirmed the closure of thespace.

The Tribeca gallery had exhibited signs of winding down for some time. Its most recent exhibition,“In a Free State,” curated by Toor and Doron Langberg, concluded on July 31. No new programming for the space has been announced, and it has remained dark despite the start of the new exhibition season, which has seen numerous openings in the area. In August, the gallery appeared closed, with canvases leaning against walls and a small desk by the window. By this week, a storefront view revealed an empty space, with furniture and visible artworks removed.

The gallery's website still lists the Tribeca branch as open“by appointment,” though Luhring Augustine did not respond to requests for comment regarding the closure. This apparent consolidation reflects a broader trend among major galleries, which have been reducing locations, cutting staff, and minimizing costs amid a sustained downturn in the art market. For Luhring Augustine specifically, this occurs during a period of significant leadership and ownership changes that took place earlier this year.

In January, cofounder Roland Augustine retired after four decades in the art industry, and his business partner, Lawrence Luhring, acquired Augustine's stake in the gallery. At that time, longtime employees Donald Johnson Montenegro and Lauren Wittels were promoted to principals. The gallery has also seen the departure of several key artists over the years, including Glenn Ligon, Simone Leigh, and Josh Smith, who moved to other galleries, as well as more recent departures like Sarah Crowner and Tom Friedman.

The 3,500-square-foot Tribeca gallery opened in September 2020, joining many other galleries relocating to the downtown Manhattan neighborhood. For approximately a year, Luhring Augustine operated three spaces: its Chelsea headquarters, a project space in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood, and the new Tribeca gallery.

The Bushwick warehouse, located at 25 Knickerbocker Avenue, was purchased by the gallery for $2 million in 2010. It served for art storage and later hosted large-scale exhibitions by artists such as Charles Atlas and Ragnar Kjartansson. According to the gallery's website, this location operated until 2021, with its final exhibition closing in July 2021. Property records show that in 2024, the building was sold to artist Rashid Johnson for $8 million.

The gallery's main location remains in Chelsea at 531 West 24th Street. Luhring and Augustine originally acquired this building in 1997 in partnership with dealer Andrea Rosen, whose gallery was adjacent to theirs. In 2014, the three partners sold the property to Siras Development for $28 million, realizing a significant profit on their initial $1.6 million investment in the 10,000-square-foot former garage, according to property records.

Source: Artnet News