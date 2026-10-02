Artists And Critics Spar In Art World Confrontations

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art critics have long faced artists' ire, a dynamic that recently played out at a New York gallery opening. Artistconfronted filmmaker and criticatexhibition aton, alleging he was not permitted to be there.

Ervin, who hosts the online series“Scorned by Muses,” claims van Kuiken“started yelling in my face” and“berated me for giving her work a bad review” in a voiceover. A gallery assistant then asked him twice if he was recording. After 20 minutes, van Kuiken again approached Ervin, who was chatting with a friend, telling him he was not allowed to be there. Ervin stated he would only leave if someone from Matthew Brown asked him to, at which point his partner, Stephanie Kim, began filming. Van Kuiken is heard on camera telling Ervin,“Go fuck yourself. You never come here again. I'm going to beat your ass.”

The criticism in question came from episode 22 of Ervin's series last fall, where he panned van Kuiken's debut show,“Bastard Rhyme,” calling it“kind of feels like high school art.” He also suggested one painting resembled“a label on an organic wine.” Following the episode, Ervin said van Kuiken sent him an angry message and blocked him on Instagram. He maintains he was not seeking trouble at the September opening, stating he was there for a friend. Ervin later offered van Kuiken“a platform” to respond, but she declined, stating in a reply he read aloud in episode 31, titled“Beef,” that she considered his project“dangerously close to trolling and frankly stalking,” and was“starting to fear for my safety,” citing his“repeated attempts to get in touch with me.” She directed him to her gallery representatives.

Van Kuiken declined to comment for this story, and Matthew Brown did not respond to a request for comment. Ervin, who describes himself as“a strange parasitical figure,” stated that his criticism“ultimately starts from a respect for the work” and that he lives“by the motto that all press is good press.” Last year, he sent every artist he had reviewed a“Scorned by Muses” T-shirt through their dealers, featuring a weeping figure and the names of all artists covered that year. Ervin confirmed van Kuiken did not want the shirt and that the package upset her.

This recent incident echoes historical confrontations between artists and critics. In 1870, Manet slapped novelist and critic Edmond Duranty over a review at the Café Guerbois and challenged him to a duel. James McNeill Whistler used a cane on Augustus Moore, editor of the London gossip weekly the Hawk, in 1890. Influential critic Clement Greenberg reportedly received an ashtray to the head from Surrealist artist Max Ernst and a punch to the face from Willem de Kooning in 1961.

German painter and sculptor Markus Lüpertz told Artnet in 2017 that he would have punched a Christian activist who tarred and feathered his 2005 Mozart sculpture in Salzburg. Lüpertz, who once charged the press a 50-mark“risk premium” to enter one of his openings in Berlin, stated to the Städel Museum in 2015,“My concern is to deliver quality. You don't have to like it, but you should respect my work.”

Source: Artnet News