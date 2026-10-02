Atlanta Art Fair Draws 83 Exhibitors, Sees Strong Sales

MENAFN - USA Art News) The, in its largest edition to date, held its VIP preview on, at, showcasing works from. Offerings ranged from mixed media agate slices by Atlanta-based artist and designerand painted puzzles by College Park-based artist, to pop culture icons crafted from film strips by Atlanta-born, Los Angeles-based artist

International names also featured prominently. Art of Contemporary Africa, a San Francisco-based gallery, presented a canvas and two vessels by South African artist Esther Mahlangu. New York-based artist Rafael Domenech contributed one of the seven large-scale installations in the fair's public projects section.

Nato Thompson, artistic director of Art Market Productions (AMP), which organizes the fair, highlighted the vibrant, Pop-inflected styles seen this year.“People are pretty depressed,” Thompson said.“I think people are emotionally wanting something else.”

Despite economic challenges, local artists expressed enthusiasm for Atlanta's talent pool. Muralist Charity Hamidullah, exhibiting with Atlanta-based Tila Studios, and painter Christopher James McAdoo both told The Art Newspaper that the city's talent is its greatest asset.“The struggle creates genius,” McAdoo stated.

Atlanta's art scene has experienced significant growth and change since the pandemic. In 2022, adviser Kendra Walker launched Atlanta Art Week. The United Talent Agency opened a pop-up exhibition, followed by a“permanent” space that later closed after the agency suspended its arts division. The first Atlanta Art Fair debuted the following month and remains the city's only such event.

Josh Hintz of Milwaukee-based Var Gallery, participating for the third time, noted initial skepticism around the fair. David Lusk, whose Memphis-based gallery made its Atlanta Art Fair debut, observed that Atlanta collectors traditionally purchase art out of town. However, he reported that by halfway through opening night, an important collector from New York had shown significant interest in a Briena Harmening quilted“truck butt” priced at $6,000.

Sales activity was strong on opening night. Dealer Scott Zieher sold three works to private buyers: an excavated book by Portland-based James Allen for $2,800, a photograph by Atlanta-based Caroline Allison for $8,000, and a drawing by New York-based Anthony Miler for $800. Zieher noted,“If I meet three new collectors here on the first night, that's ripe enough for me.”

Claire Oliver Gallery, based in Harlem, sold a towering sculpture by Miami-based Carlos Betancourt for $20,000 to a private collector within an hour of the fair's opening, after deciding to forgo the upcoming Scope Art Show in Miami Beach to focus on building relationships in Atlanta. Atlanta-based Luca Fine Art sold a large, butterfly-laden portrait by French artist Lis Sam for $30,000.

Many participants, including Susan Bridges, founder of the local Whitespace Gallery, believe the fair is improving. Bridges commented,“This is probably the best year. It's a bit more curated.” The fair continues to expand, with galleries from Charlotte, Los Angeles, and Kingston, Jamaica, joining this year. Additionally, five galleries from Wisconsin are participating, though Atlanta galleries continue to lead the event.

Atlanta-based artist Tariqa Waters presented a 30-minute gameshow in the public projects sector during opening night, asking contestants about the future of art without the art world. When asked what would improve Atlanta's art scene, local sculptor Grace Kisa responded with“Support,” drawing applause from the audience.

The Atlanta Art Fair runs through October 4 at Pullman Yards.

We previously reported:

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, Atlanta's High Museum of Art reflects on its evolution, focusing on inclusivity, community engagement, and diverse

Source: The Art Newspaper