Andy Warhol's 1967 Interactive Book Recreated By Phaidon, Melcher Media

MENAFN - USA Art News) Nearly six decades after its initial publication,, a distinctive pop art object, has been fully recreated by publishersandin collaboration with the. The original 1967 edition, known for its playful and interactive elements, has been meticulously reproduced, interactive component for interactive component, with only minor upgrades to the paper stock.

Unlike traditional art books, Index featured pop-ups, stickers, moisture-sensitive tabs, a silver balloon, and a paper accordion that produced sound when pages were turned. Other surprising elements included a flexi-disk attached to a wire spring and a fold-out image of a rainbow nose for a“Do-It-Yourself Nose Job.” The original publication was so unconventional that publishers added“(Book)” to its title to clarify its format.

The replication process spanned more than five years. Charles Melcher, founder of Melcher Media, noted that while some original copies of Index are still available on the market for several hundred dollars, few retain all their original interactive elements. Melcher's team based their recreation on two intact specimens, dismantling and scanning them to develop mechanicals from the original pages. They also secured image rights from photographers such as Billy Name, Stephen Shore, and Nat Finkelstein with assistance from the foundation.

Reproducing the tactile elements presented the greatest challenge. The team used sturdier paper for the pop-ups and located the sole U.S. company still manufacturing flexi-disks. The silver balloon, which originally degraded and fused to the pages, had to be reimagined from written descriptions, as no intact examples survived.“The chemistry of the balloon ended up searing to the pages, so those two pages are glued together,” Melcher said.“We actually never saw a real balloon because none of them really exist.”

Melcher sees Index as part of a lineage of experiential art objects, akin to Marcel Duchamp's Box in a Valise (1935–41), emphasizing its“tradition of experiential storytelling.” He finds its frequent inclusion in lists of great photography books“hysterical,” calling it“almost like an anti-photography book.” He highlighted how Name's photographs were intentionally distorted through enlargement and photocopying, disregarding subtleties like tritones and quadritones, contributing to“layouts [that] were intentionally chaotic” and set a specific tone.

This tone reflects The Factory in the mid-1960s, a period when Warhol shifted from painting to experiment with other art forms, including film, managing The Velvet Underground, and cultivating his“Superstars.” The book functions as a“time capsule” of that environment. Its photographs feature figures such as Edie Sedgwick, John Cale, and Susan Bottomly mid-performance. The flexi-disk features a recording of The Factory crowd over The Velvet Underground's“I'm Waiting for the Man,” and a spring-loaded paper disk includes blurbs about Warhol's film Chelsea Girls. The silver balloon references The Factory's silver walls, and the nose in the DIY fold-out belongs to Bob Dylan, who sat for a screen test at the studio in 1965.“They were really creating a time capsule of what it meant to be there,” Melcher said.“This is ultimately a portal into the Factory.”

Source: Artnet News