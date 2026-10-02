Rockbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Advances Cameron REE Project To Assay Phase

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) has completed its 2026 field exploration program at the Cameron Rare Earth Element Project in British Columbia, collecting 250 rock-chip, soil and stream-sediment samples that are now undergoing laboratory analysis at AGAT Laboratories. The assay results are expected to help determine whether previously identified rare-earth anomalies and geological observations warrant follow-up exploration, building on earlier Cameron soil samples that returned TREO values ranging from approximately 135 to 2,840 ppm. The project is part of Powermax's rare-earth portfolio spanning British Columbia, Ontario and Wyoming, with exploration also advancing at its Atikokan, Pinard and Hopkins properties. A recent article also highlights the broader market backdrop, including rising projected demand for magnet-related rare earths and continued efforts in North America to diversify critical-mineral supply chains.

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About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also has options to acquire the Atikokan REE Property and Pinard REE Property in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project in Crook County, Wyoming.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PWMXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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