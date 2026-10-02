American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Reports Hotter, Denser, And Stable Plasma In Latest Texatron(TM) Tests

American Fusion has reported positive new experimental results from its Texatron(TM) fusion-energy development program, involving high-voltage pulsed magnetic-field experiments. The latest configuration produced hotter and denser toroidal plasmas than those observed during earlier high-current experiments. American Fusion also reported that the plasma structures remained stable against significant magnetohydrodynamic (“MHD”) instabilities during the experimental pulses. The results are intended to support the Texatron(TM) concept of rapidly compressing plasma to increase temperature and density in a pulsed fusion architecture. Further testing is expected to focus on quantitative measurements, repeatability and progressively more demanding operating conditions relevant to deuterium-helium-3 fusion.

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American Fusion(TM) (OTCBQ: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, has reported a new set of experimental results from its Texatron(TM) fusion-energy program, saying pulsed magnetic-field experiments generated hotter and denser toroidal plasmas while maintaining stability during the compression events ( ).

The company said its technical team used high-voltage capacitor banks to generate short-duration, high-intensity magnetic fields designed to rapidly compress, or implode, a toroidal plasma. According to American Fusion(TM), the latest configuration produced plasma conditions that were hotter and denser than those observed during...

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