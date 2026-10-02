Networknewsbreaks SS Innovations International Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII) Positions Ssi Mantra For Next Phase Of Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) is expanding its SSi Mantra surgical robotic platform from an established base in India into international markets, with growth reflected in both revenue and system installations. Second-quarter revenue increased 39.4% year over year to $13.9 million, while the company installed 30 systems during the quarter, bringing its total installed base to 224 systems across 12 countries and more than 12,000 cumulative procedures as of June 30, 2026. The company supports a range of specialties, including cardiac, urology, gynecology, general and thoracic surgery, and is also developing telesurgery capabilities. SSII's growth opportunity extends beyond its current markets, with the company pursuing U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and European CE marking that could substantially broaden its addressable market.

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About SS Innovations International Inc.

SS Innovations International develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The company's product range includes its proprietary“SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of“SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at

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