UKMTO: Tanker Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz
London: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) announced today that a tanker was attacked whilst conducting an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire onboard.
UKMTO stated that the tanker's captain reported being struck by an unidentified projectile while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a small fire and blackout onboard.
The agency added that the fire has been extinguished and the vessel is underway. It also noted that there were no reports of injuries or environmental impact.
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