Ad-Hoc Coalition To Defeat ISIS Meeting On Iraq And Syria

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Italy hosted, and co-chaired with the United States, an ad-hoc Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS/Daesh meeting of Political Directors and senior diplomatic officials in Rome on October 1, 2026.

Coalition partners congratulated Iraq and Syria on the success of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) in degrading ISIS/Daesh. The ending of OIR's mandate in Iraq represents true victory of the collective efforts of the Coalition and the resolve of the Iraqi government to continue its responsibility to ensure the group cannot regenerate. In Syria, we celebrate the Coalition having a partner in Damascus that recognizes the ISIS/Daesh threat and is determined to work with the Coalition to diminish it. Lasting security in both countries will depend on strengthening inclusive, sovereign state institutions capable of representing and protecting all communities who can equally partake in their country's future.

Participants reaffirmed the Coalition's role as a tool for strengthening Iraq and Syria's stability and that international support should focus on enhancing both countries' abilities to develop their capacity to target ISIS/Daesh and to prevent the grievances and divisions that ISIS/Daesh has historically exploited. Coalition members expressed their readiness to work closely with the Syrian and Iraqi governments to accomplish this and announced commitments totaling more than 75 million dollars towards supporting Syrian counterterrorism needs, and increasing detention capacity, sustaining health and sanitation services, and supporting displaced and detained populations for both Iraq and Syria.

The Government of Syria highlighted key counterterrorism priorities and gaps for international support and Iraq reaffirmed its ongoing leadership to defeat ISIS/Daesh.