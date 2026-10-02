Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Japanese State Minister For Foreign Affairs Horii

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii, building on the momentum of President Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in New York on September 22. The Deputy Secretary and the State Minister recognized the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and their commitment to regional peace and stability. They discussed continued cooperation in the Pacific Islands, including development and infrastructure projects, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The leaders also reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing economic security in other regions of mutual interest.