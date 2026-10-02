Effie Awards Sri Lanka 2026 Calls For Jury Nominations

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Advertising agencies are invited to nominate a representative to serve on the judging panel of the Effie Awards Sri Lanka 2026, with nominations open until 20 October 2026.

Nominees must be employees of the nominating advertising firm and hold a senior management position, such as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Creative Officer, Head of Client Servicing, Head of Planning or an equivalent role. Candidates must also have at least 12 years of experience in the advertising industry.

To qualify, nominees must belong to an agency that has been selected as a finalist at a local or international Effie Awards competition within the past six years. Foreign nationals nominated for the panel must be employed by a local agency or company.

Each nominating advertising agency is responsible for submitting a detailed, well-written profile of its proposed judge, demonstrating the candidate's suitability for the panel. All nominations will be reviewed. However, as the selection process must ensure balanced juries, not every nominee will receive an invitation to participate.

Nominations must be submitted on or before 20 October 2026 to.... Only nominations sent to this email address will be accepted.