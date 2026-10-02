Ground Theory Puts Sri Lankan Coffee In The Spotlight

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Ground Theory Coffee Roasters has expanded its Colombo roastery while highlighting locally grown Arabica for International Coffee Day, observed on 1 October.

The company, which began roasting in 2020, sources green coffee from producers in Sri Lanka's central highlands. It reports using Arabica grown at elevations above 1,200 metres and selecting lots before roasting them in small batches.

Its current range includes wet-processed and naturally processed Arabica for wholesale and retail customers. The coffee is supplied for preparation as espresso or filter coffee, giving customers different ways to use the locally grown beans.

Ground Theory's management said it wanted consumers to assess Sri Lankan coffee on its quality, linking that approach to bean selection, roasting and brewing.

The move to a larger property is intended to provide additional room to manage supply and respond to demand. The business plans to retain its focus on small-batch production as it uses the expanded space.

Ground Theory is backed by the management of Cauldron & Co, the business behind THE CAULDRON. The café serves the roaster's Sri Lankan coffee and provides a location where customers can try it before preparing coffee themselves.

The company also works with cafés, restaurants and barista academies. Its support can include barista training and grinder calibration, alongside equipment maintenance services delivered through partners.

Those services accompany the sale of roasted coffee to businesses that prepare and serve it to customers.

Ground Theory is developing additional coffee profiles to complement its existing products. Management has also described a further project under development at the roastery.

Customers can try the coffee at partner cafés, including THE CAULDRON on Stratford Avenue in Colombo 6, or obtain it for home preparation. Enquiries are available on +94 779 778 767 or through... for customers seeking details about the company's products and services.