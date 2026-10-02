Leading Brands Come Together For 'This Is Michael Relive The Legend' At City Of Dreams Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Michael Jackson tribute production This Is Michael – Relive the Legend is scheduled for 8 and 9 November at The Podium, City of Dreams Sri Lanka, with Lenny Jay leading the performances.

The two-hour show will feature more than 20 songs associated with Jackson, performed with live musicians, vocals, choreography, visuals and costumes, according to the organisers.

The announced repertoire includes Billie Jean, Beat It, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, Man in the Mirror, Bad, Black or White, Dangerous and Earth Song.

City of Dreams Sri Lanka is the presenting partner. Seylan Bank, JAT Holdings and IMORICH have also joined the event, with the partnerships covering banking offers, design-brand promotion and consumer-brand participation.

Tickets start at Rs. 7,500 and are available through Cinnamon Box Office at cinnamonboxoffice or on 071 411 7111.

Seylan has announced ticket discounts of 20 per cent for Visa Infinite, Visa Signature and World Mastercard holders. A 15 per cent discount is offered for Visa Platinum, Visa Gold, Mastercard Freedom and debit cards, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The bank's partnership also includes a prize draw offering ten winners two VIP tickets each.

Kamal Munasinghe, senior vice-president for Colombo hotels at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and general manager of Cinnamon Life, said the collaboration would bring the production to the venue with support from its commercial partners.

JAT's involvement will feature its Lifestyle Studio and international design brands, including Herman Miller. IMORICH is participating as the event's indulgence partner.

The organisers report that the production has toured 15 countries and 25 cities, with more than 180 performances. The Colombo dates extend its touring programme to Sri Lankan audiences.

The show celebrates Jackson's recorded repertoire through a tribute performance by Jay and the accompanying musicians and dancers across the two scheduled evenings.