Embassy Of Sri Lanka And Lions Clubs Convene Medical Day For Sri Lankan Migrant Workers In Lebanon

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Nearly 200 Sri Lankan migrant workers received free medical services at a programme organised by Sri Lanka's Embassy in Lebanon and Lions organisations on 27 September, according to the embassy.

The Medical Day took place at the Lions Charity Center in Sin El Fil. Funding was provided by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

The services included dental and ear, nose and throat examinations, hearing assessments and vision tests. Workers also had access to diabetes screening, HbA1c testing, mammography and echocardiography.

Hearing assessments included audiograms and tympanograms, while participants who needed eyeglasses were provided with them.

The programme was coordinated under Ambassador Anura Withanage's leadership in consultation with Lions representatives. Embassy staff helped organise the event and assist members of the Sri Lankan community attending the centre.

The embassy described the initiative as an opportunity for migrant workers to obtain preventive healthcare, screening and professional medical advice through a single community programme.

Meals, refreshments and Ceylon tea were provided during the event. Participating workers expressed appreciation for the services and the assistance offered by the organisers, according to the embassy's account.

Withanage thanked Lions governor Elias Antonios, second vice district governor Johny Abdallah, past district governors, participating clubs and members for their contributions.

He also acknowledged doctors, clinic supervisors, volunteers and the centre's staff, together with the clinic committee responsible for supporting the medical arrangements.

The ambassador thanked the foreign employment bureau for funding the programme and embassy staff for coordinating assistance throughout the day.

The initiative forms part of the mission's welfare work with Sri Lankan migrants in Lebanon. It brought the embassy together with local humanitarian, medical and community organisations to provide examinations and screening services for workers who attended the one-day event at the centre.