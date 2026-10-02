Anthropic Is Spending $100M To Build The AI Workforce It Needs For Its Next Phase



Engineers will undergo simulated enterprise deployments, assessments, and a residency-style training program before certification.

Anthropic expects its first engineers to be certified in early 2027. Retail sentiment for Anthropic on Stocktwits was 'bullish' at the time of writing.

Anthropic plans to invest $100 million in an academy designed to train AI talent and help companies integrate artificial intelligence into their operations. The Claude maker said its Claude Frontier Academy will train 10,000“frontier deployed engineers” from companies in its Claude Partner Network by the end of 2027, as the company expands its work with businesses deploying Claude.

Anthropic Launches AI Training Academy

The $100-million investment will fund the Claude Frontier Academy, which grew out of Anthropic's work with businesses implementing Claude. Engineers from Accenture, Morgan Stanley, Novo Nordisk, and several consulting firms are included in the program's first groups, Anthropic said in a press release on Friday.

Steve Corfield, Global Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Anthropic, said a small team with the right skills, access to Claude, and a deep understanding of how a business operates can transform an entire company.

He added that the challenge is developing engineers with a high level of AI fluency who can take Claude from an idea to a production system and use it to create faster processes, products and services.

“No AI company has invested in developing that talent inside its customers and partners at this depth,” Corfield said.

Training To Follow Residency Model

The program will begin with an intensive“simulated enterprise deployment” followed by a graded assessment.

Engineers who pass will enter a residency based on a medical teaching model. They will learn from instructors, practice with casework, and then be assessed and credentialed.

Anthropic expects the first engineers to be certified in early 2027.

Anthropic Eyes Potential IPO

The investment comes as Anthropic undergoes massive expansion, with companies worldwide racing to integrate its AI tools across their business units.

The company is expected to enter the public market soon and could reportedly seek a $2 trillion market capitalization. Anthropic PBC could reportedly begin formal marketing for its IPO as early as the week of Nov. 9, putting it on track to start trading before Thanksgiving. The company is still expected to make its debut no later than the end of the year.

Anthropic Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for ANTHZZX was 'bullish' at the time of writing on Friday.

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