SBU Exposes GRU Agents Who Collected Data On Military Personnel And Guided Strikes On Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the SBU, Ukrinform reports.

As a result of a special operation personally coordinated by SBU chief Major General Oleksandr Poklad, all four members of the group were detained.

At the Russians' request, the suspects were hiding in a safe apartment in Kharkiv a man who had been convicted of justifying Russia's armed aggression.

The investigation established that the hostile cell included the head of the security department of a mobile communications company and one of his subordinates.

On instructions from the Russian intelligence service, they collected personal data on Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, law enforcement officers and members of Ukraine's judiciary.

The investigation documented how the Russians instructed them to gather information on a prosecutor and judges involved in criminal proceedings against a propagandist who was being sheltered by the agent network.

To do this, the suspects used their access to the mobile operator's software, which allows them to obtain information about subscribers' phone connections and geolocation.

Media: 82-year-old suspect in Odesa soldier's murder thought he was working for SBU

The third member of the agent network was an employee of a local defense enterprise who, at the enemy's request, rented out an apartment to Ukrainian servicemen and, without revealing her true intentions, elicited information from them about the locations of military units and their movements. She also guided strikes against the defense enterprise where she worked.

Another agent was a Kharkiv resident who, together with two employees of the mobile operator's security department, traveled around the city and surrounding areas in their company vehicle. During these trips, he used a smartwatch to film defense facilities, including reserve command posts, fortifications and checkpoints manned by Ukrainian defenders.

SBU counterintelligence officers acted proactively and exposed the entire agent group before it could carry out further assignments. After documenting the cell's crimes step by step, they detained each of its members.

According to the investigation, the suspects were recruited by the Russian intelligence service through a Kharkiv resident who had left for Russia before the start of the full-scale war and began working for Russia's GRU as a handler.

SBU investigators notified all the detainees that they were suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason committed under martial law.

The detainees are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.