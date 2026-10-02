ARCF IV Participates In US$5.7 Million Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For dissemination in Canada and over Canadian news services only TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arias Resource Capital Fund IV L.P. (“ ARCF IV”) announced that it has agreed to invest US$1,299,999.68 (the“ Investment”) in units (“ Units”) of Largo Inc. (“ Largo” or the“ Issuer”) (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO). This transaction is part of Largo's previously announced US$5.7 million registered direct offering (the“ Offering”). ARCF IV agreed to purchase 2,321,428 Units of Largo at a price of US$0.56 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share (“ Common Share”) in the capital of Largo and one common Share purchase warrant (“ Warrant”). Each Warrant has an exercise price of US$0.70 per Warrant. The Warrants are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The securities were issued directly from treasury and the transaction closed on September 29, 2026. Following the transaction, Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. (“ ARCF II”), Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. (“ ARCF II Mexico”), Arias Resource Capital Fund III L.P. (“ ARCF III”), and Arias Resource Capital Fund IV L.P. (“ ARCF IV”, and together with ARCF II, ARCF II Mexico, and ARCF III, the“ ARC Funds”) will own, in the aggregate, 35,278,481 Common Shares and 7,239,461 Warrants. J. Alberto Arias has been granted, for service on the Largo Board of Directors, a total of 164,565 vested options to acquire Common Shares (“ Options”), holds 336,913 Restricted Share Units (“ RSUs”), and holds 62,533 Common shares directly. Additionally, Arias Resources Capital GP Ltd. (“ ARC GP”) owns 6,547 shares. Giving effect of the Offering and assuming the full exercise of the new and existing Warrants, Options, and RSUs, the Common shares held by the ARC Funds, ARC GP, and J. Alberto Arias, collectively, would total 43,019,420 Common Shares representing approximately 35.01% of the total outstanding Common Shares of Largo on a partially diluted basis. On a non-diluted basis, the ARC Group's holdings represent approximately 30.64%. This represents a post-transaction ownership summary as outlined below:

Common Shares issuable on

exercise or conversion Common Shares

Owned Warrants Held Option

Shares Restricted

Share Units

(“RSUs”) Partially Diluted

Total % Share (Non-

Diluted) ARCF II 26,468,209 --- --- --- 26,468,209 22.99% ARCF III 4,918,033 4,918,033 --- --- 9,836,066 4.27% ARCF IV 2,321,428 2,321,428 --- --- 4,642,856 2.02% ARCF II (Mexico) 1,501,731 --- --- --- 1,501,731 1.30% J. Alberto Arias 62,533 --- 164,565 336,913 564,011 0.05% Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. 6,547 --- --- --- 6,547 0.01% TOTAL: 35,278,481 7,239,461 164,565 336,913 43,019,420 30.64%

The ARC Funds are managed by Arias Resource Capital Management L.P. (the“ Manager”). The respective general partner of each of the ARC Funds retains the power to make investment and voting decisions in respect of the Largo securities beneficially owned by the ARC Funds. J. Alberto Arias is the director of each of the general partners of the ARC Funds and indirectly controls the Manager. As such, Mr. Arias may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power with respect to the Largo securities beneficially owned by the ARC Funds, but he disclaims any beneficial ownership of any such securities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

The ARC Funds may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Largo and/or dispose of such securities as they may deem appropriate. The ARC Funds currently have no other immediate plans or intentions to acquire or dispose of securities of Largo, but depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of securities of Largo, Largo's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the ARC Funds may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

This news release has been disseminated in accordance with the early warning requirements of Canadian provincial securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

J. Alberto Arias, Director

Phone: (305) 913-5400

Email:....

The dissemination of this release in the United States or to any United States news service may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.