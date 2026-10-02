ARCF IV Participates In US$5.7 Million Registered Direct Offering
| Common Shares issuable on
exercise or conversion
| Common Shares
Owned
|Warrants Held
| Option
Shares
| Restricted
Share Units
(“RSUs”)
| Partially Diluted
Total
| % Share (Non-
Diluted)
|ARCF II
|26,468,209
|---
|---
|---
|26,468,209
|22.99%
|ARCF III
|4,918,033
|4,918,033
|---
|---
|9,836,066
|4.27%
|ARCF IV
|2,321,428
|2,321,428
|---
|---
|4,642,856
|2.02%
|ARCF II (Mexico)
|1,501,731
|---
|---
|---
|1,501,731
|1.30%
|J. Alberto Arias
|62,533
|---
|164,565
|336,913
|564,011
|0.05%
|Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.
|6,547
|---
|---
|---
|6,547
|0.01%
|TOTAL:
|35,278,481
|7,239,461
|164,565
|336,913
|43,019,420
|30.64%
The ARC Funds are managed by Arias Resource Capital Management L.P. (the“ Manager”). The respective general partner of each of the ARC Funds retains the power to make investment and voting decisions in respect of the Largo securities beneficially owned by the ARC Funds. J. Alberto Arias is the director of each of the general partners of the ARC Funds and indirectly controls the Manager. As such, Mr. Arias may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power with respect to the Largo securities beneficially owned by the ARC Funds, but he disclaims any beneficial ownership of any such securities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
The ARC Funds may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Largo and/or dispose of such securities as they may deem appropriate. The ARC Funds currently have no other immediate plans or intentions to acquire or dispose of securities of Largo, but depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of securities of Largo, Largo's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the ARC Funds may develop such plans or intentions in the future.
This news release has been disseminated in accordance with the early warning requirements of Canadian provincial securities laws.
For further information, please contact:
J. Alberto Arias, Director
Phone: (305) 913-5400
Email:....
The dissemination of this release in the United States or to any United States news service may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.
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