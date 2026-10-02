Troman's Trident Demonstrates Ability To Extinguish Bus Battery Fire In Live-Fire Testing.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Testing at HCT's Fayetteville facility demonstrates early warning, integrated suppression and thermal runaway control.

Fayetteville, GA, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- roman Industries announced that its Trident detection, notification and suppression system successfully extinguished a bus battery fire and stopped thermal runaway during live-fire testing conducted this week at Hazard Control Technologies' (HCT) facility in Fayetteville, Georgia.







Thermal and visible-light cameras capture the moment a battery-electric bus fire is extinguished during controlled testing of technologies integrated into Troman's Trident fire mitigation platform.

The testing brought together Troman Industries, CircuitLink, Protectowire and HCT-the technology partners behind Trident's integrated approach to transit fire protection. Live-fire testing and data collection demonstrated the system's ability to identify warning conditions before thermal runaway began and, once a battery fire developed, deploy HCT's F-500 EA suppression agent to stop thermal runaway and extinguish the fire.

For public transit agencies operating battery-electric buses, the result represents a significant advancement: connecting early detection directly with an effective suppression response.

Trident brings multiple technologies together in a coordinated system. The testing incorporated CircuitLink's T6 event data recorder and Intelligo system, Protectowire's Confirmed Temperature Initiation (CTI) linear heat detection technology, thermal 4K cameras, and HCT's F-500 EA suppression agent. Together, these capabilities supported early identification of developing thermal conditions, real-time monitoring and documentation of the event, and deployment of suppression through Trident.

The demonstration addressed two critical challenges in battery-electric bus fire protection: recognizing a developing hazard before thermal runaway and stopping an active battery fire after it begins. During testing, Trident detected conditions indicating an impending thermal runaway event. When F-500 EA was applied through the system, thermal runaway stopped, the fire was extinguished, and no re-flash occurred.

This combination gives early detection a direct operational purpose: providing the opportunity to intervene sooner. By integrating detection, monitoring, and suppression, Trident connects the identification of a developing battery hazard with a response designed to limit escalation.

The successful demonstration marks an important milestone for Troman and its technology partners as they advance integrated fire protection for battery-electric transit fleets.

Trident: Identify. Notify. Nullify.

View Trident video at: bit.ly/trident-intro

Learn more about Trident at: tromanindustries.com/trident

About Troman Industries

Troman Industries is a transit technology and fire safety company specializing in advanced fire detection, suppression, fleet intelligence, and vehicle safety solutions for public transportation agencies and bus manufacturers throughout North America. Its flagship TridentTM platform combines real-time monitoring, predictive intelligence, early detection, notification, and mitigation technologies to help identify emerging fire risks before they become catastrophic events.

Press Inquiries

Brandon Curtis

...

(320) 761-5971



57760 Holiday Place

Elkhart, IN 46517

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: