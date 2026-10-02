Post Services Inc Broadens Home Remodeling Access For Chicago Homeowners Seeking Kitchen Remodeling Chicago IL Support

MENAFN - GetNews)"An image displaying a side-by-side before-and-after comparison of a living space transformed into a clean, modern open-concept room, highlighting the professional work of Post Services Inc. for complete home remodeling projects."Post Services Inc. expands home remodeling coverage across Chicago and the North Shore, with kitchen remodeling Chicago IL projects driving demand alongside fixed-price packages and warranty-backed work.

CHICAGO, IL - October 2, 2026 - Renovation planning across the Chicago metropolitan area has grown more complicated as material timelines, permit requirements, and design decisions pile onto already busy household schedules. Post Services Inc., a residential remodeling contractor headquartered in Northfield, IL, is meeting that pressure with broader home remodeling coverage and structured support for homeowners seeking kitchen remodeling Chicago IL specialists.

The expansion reflects a shift in how Chicagoland households approach renovation work. Fragmented contractor relationships have long caused delays and budget surprises, and demand has shifted toward firms that can manage design, permitting, and construction under one roof.

Renovation Demand Climbs Across Chicago and the North Shore

Housing stock across Chicago spans everything from century-old greystones to postwar bungalows and modern condominium towers. Each property type brings a different set of structural conditions, so home remodeling work in Lincoln Park rarely resembles a project in a North Shore single-family residence.

Post Services Inc. has documented rising inquiry volume from downtown Chicago, the North Shore corridor, and surrounding suburban communities. Kitchens and bathrooms lead the request list, followed by basement finishing, dormer construction, and full-property renovations. That mix suggests homeowners are choosing to invest in existing properties rather than relocate.

Coordination matters more as project scope widens. A single-room update may involve one crew, while whole-property home remodeling can require licensed trades working in sequence across several months.

Kitchen Remodeling Chicago IL Projects Lead Current Volume

Kitchen work continues to account for the largest share of active projects at Post Services Inc. Layout changes, cabinetry replacement, countertop installation, and lighting upgrades all fall within the scope of a typical kitchen remodeling Chicago IL engagement.

Older Chicago properties often present specific obstacles during kitchen work. Original plumbing runs, undersized electrical panels, and load-bearing walls can each alter a floor plan, and identifying those conditions before demolition prevents mid-project redesign.

Post Services Inc assigns a dedicated construction manager and an in-house designer to each kitchen remodeling Chicago IL project. That structure keeps design intent, material selection, and field execution aligned from the first consultation through the final walkthrough.

Fixed Price Packages Bring Clarity to Renovation Budgets

Cost uncertainty remains among the most common reasons homeowners postpone renovation work. Vague estimates and mid-project change orders have made budgeting difficult throughout the remodeling industry.

Post Services Inc. addresses that concern through defined package pricing. The PICK5 Dream Kitchen package, offered at $35,000, covers custom cabinetry, countertops, an open-concept layout, energy-efficient lighting and appliances, and professional installation. The PICK7 Luxurious Bathroom package, offered at $25,000, includes walk-in showers, custom vanities, high-end tile and flooring, and modern fixtures.

Fixed pricing gives households a defined figure before demolition begins, simplifying contractor comparisons and reducing the risk of budget overruns partway through a kitchen remodeling Chicago IL project. Financing options are available for larger home remodeling scopes that extend beyond a single room.

Licensing, Ratings, and Warranty Coverage Support Accountability

Renovation work involves structural changes, mechanical systems, and municipal inspection, all of which require proper credentialing. Post Services Inc operates as a licensed, insured, and bonded contractor under license number TGC134219.

Third-party recognition adds further reference points for homeowners comparing firms. Post Services Inc holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, a 5-star standing on Google, and the Best of Houzz 2026 distinction. Membership in the National Association of Home Builders and the Home Builders Association reflects ongoing participation in industry standards.

Completed projects carry a one-year warranty. That coverage extends accountability past the final walkthrough, giving households recourse if an installation issue surfaces after crews finish.

Service Coverage Spans Chicago, Northfield, and Surrounding Suburbs

Geographic reach shapes how quickly a contractor can respond to site conditions, inspections, and punch-list items. Post Services Inc serves Chicago proper, downtown neighborhoods, the North Shore, and suburban communities across the greater Chicagoland region from an office at 540 Frontage Rd, Suite 2125 in Northfield, IL.

Documented project work includes luxury condominium renovations in Chicago, full-property transformations in Lincoln Park, and kitchen remodeling Chicago IL builds throughout the city core. Proximity to both the urban market and the northern suburbs lets crews move between job sites without the scheduling gaps that longer travel distances create.

Free on-site estimates remain available throughout the service area. That first visit establishes scope, identifies structural conditions, and produces the pricing framework for the home remodeling plan that follows.

About Post Services Inc

Post Services Inc is a residential remodeling contractor based in Northfield, IL. Services include kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation, basement finishing, home additions, dormer construction, and whole-property home remodeling for clients throughout Chicago and the North Shore.

A team of licensed construction professionals, a dedicated construction manager, and an in-house designer handle design consultation, permit sourcing, project management, and construction in-house. Post Services Inc is licensed, insured, and bonded under license number TGC134219, holds a BBB A+ rating and Best of Houzz 2026 recognition, and backs completed work with a one-year warranty.

For consultations and project inquiries, Post Services Inc can be reached at (847) 668-7658 or by email at.... The office is located at 540 Frontage Rd, Suite 2125, Northfield, IL 60093.