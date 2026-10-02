Little River Memorial Hospital Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Customer Data Is Exposed

Little River Memorial Hospital data breach - at a glance



Company: Little River Memorial Hospital is a nonprofit critical access hospital.

Reported: The company notified affected individuals and reported the incident to state regulators around September 2026.

How it reportedly happened: Aesto's December 2025 cybersecurity incident potentially exposed protected health information belonging to patients of Little River Memorial Hospital. Aesto confirmed in May 2026 that an unauthorized party may have accessed or obtained some of the hospital's patient data stored on Aesto's network.

When: The breach occurred in December 2025.

Who may be affected: Individuals who use Little River Memorial Hospital services may be affected.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

Little River Memorial Hospital patients were potentially affected by a security breach involving Aesto, the hospital's data service provider. Some patient information stored on Aesto's systems may have been accessed without authorization during December 2025.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varied by individual. The information that may have been compromised includes full names and other protected health information.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on Little River Memorial Hospital and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Little River Memorial Hospital incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. If credit monitoring was offered in your notice, consider enrolling before the stated deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.

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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.