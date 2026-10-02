MFA Asks Kazakhstan Not To Grant Russia's Extradition Request For Detained Ukrainian

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service, Ukrinform reports.

"The Foreign Ministry is aware of the situation. Immediately after receiving information about the detention of the Ukrainian citizen upon her arrival in Astana, the Embassy of Ukraine in Kazakhstan promptly approached the Kazakh side with a request not to grant Russia's extradition request," the ministry said.

Ukrainian consuls have also requested permission to visit Rozhanska, who is currently being held in a pretrial detention center. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, preliminary approval for the visit has been obtained.

Ukrainian diplomats are in contact with the detainee's lawyers and are providing the necessary assistance.

"We expect the Kazakh side to fairly consider the circumstances of the situation and are working to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the detained Ukrainian citizen," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that the Consular Service Department and the Embassy of Ukraine in Kazakhstan are keeping the situation under special control.

Ukraine confirms 20,000+ instances of illegal deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by

On October 1, Ukrainian citizen Liubov Rozhanska was detained at Astana airport at Russia's request. She had traveled there to pick up her grandson, who was due to be brought there from Russia.

In 2021, the boy's mother, Alla Andreeva, took him to Russia's Kaliningrad region, where her second husband's family, who is a Russian citizen, lives. In March 2022, Andreeva filed an application to renounce Ukrainian citizenship for herself and her child, and they subsequently obtained Russian citizenship.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a case was heard following a lawsuit filed by the boy's father, who lives in Odesa, concerning the determination of the child's place of residence. In March 2025, Ukraine's Supreme Court ruled that the boy's place of residence should be with his father.

In summer 2026, the family of the boy's mother's new husband contacted Liubov Rozhanska and offered to hand the boy over to his Ukrainian father and her, his grandmother. However, by that time, a Russian court had ordered Rozhanska's detention in a case involving the abduction of a child and ordered preparations for her extradition.

According to her lawyers, Rozhanska herself was unaware of the criminal proceedings.

When the woman arrived in Astana, she was detained while undergoing border control. She is currently being held in a pretrial detention center in Astana. A court hearing on her continued detention is expected to take place in the coming days.

Photo: Vyacheslav Bukharov, CC BY-SA 4.0