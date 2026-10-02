Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv With Molniya Drone, One Person Injured
"An enemy Molniya UAV struck the Kyivskyi district. The consequences are being clarified," he said.
Terekhov later reported that the strike occurred near a private house, damaging a gas pipeline. Information on casualties was being clarified.Read also: SBU exposes GRU agents who collected data on military personnel and guided strikes on Kharkiv
He later added that one person had been injured.
As reported, Russian airstrikes on the Slobidskyi and Nemyslianskyi districts of Kharkiv injured 36 people, including three children. Two fatalities have been reported so far.
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