MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's military intelligence agency reported this on its website.

"Ukraine's military intelligence has identified another mercenary from Africa who fought alongside Russian occupation forces – Sierra Leonean citizen Kamara Alhaji, born on January 26, 1985," the statement said.

According to the HUR, he was born in the city of Bo in the central part of the country, but was registered in the capital, Freetown.

On March 15, 2026, Kamara Alhaji boarded a flight at the airport in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, and flew to Dubai, UAE.

On March 16, the African national transferred in Dubai to a flight to Moscow, where he signed a contract with the Russian army.

Russia recruits over 28,000 foreign mercenaries for war, Ukraine's intelligence chief says

"In early April, following a brief period of training, he was sent to the criminal war against Ukraine – Kamara ended up in the Donetsk region. In early June 2026, the Sierra Leonean was killed in the area of the settlement of Shakhove," the HUR said.

As of today, the "I Want to Live" project has information on at least 13 Russian mercenaries from Sierra Leone, including two who are in captivity.

The HUR said that the only real chance of survival in the criminal war against Ukraine for both foreign mercenaries serving in the Russian army and citizens of the aggressor state is to voluntarily surrender through the secure "I Want to Live" chatbot on Telegram.

Photo: HUR