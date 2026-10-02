Remittix Opens Payfi Access To 1,000 Holders As Cardano Price Prediction Revisits $1 And Aave (AAVE) V4 Tops $1B In Deposits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix expands real-user testing of its crypto-to-bank payment platform as Cardano and Aave developments renew attention around blockchain utility and decentralized finance.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has opened PayFi access to 1,000 selected RTX holders as the project prepares its payments application for broader public availability and the scheduled November 24, 2026 token launch.









The rollout gives invited users access to EUR and USD options while Remittix works to add further currencies, assets and blockchain networks. It arrives as the Cardano price prediction debate revisits the possibility of a long-term return to $1 and Aave V4 surpasses $1 billion in deposits.

Early Holders Begin Testing the Remittix Payment Experience

Remittix PayFi is designed to support crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto activity through compatible banking routes. The platform currently includes USDT and USDC support across selected networks such as Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The initial user group can test how digital assets move into EUR and USD settlement. Remittix intends to use this phase to support a wider rollout aimed at freelancers, individuals and businesses making international payments.

The service addresses a familiar gap in crypto adoption. A sender may hold digital assets, while the recipient expects fiat in an ordinary bank account. Remittix is building the application layer intended to connect those two sides without requiring every recipient to manage tokens or exchange withdrawals.

A Full Ecosystem Sits Behind the PayFi Rollout

The Remittix ecosystem combines the payment network with products designed for other parts of a user's financial activity.

Remittix Markets is live and has processed more than $50 million in trading volume across hundreds of perpetual markets. The Remittix iOS wallet has exceeded 10,000 downloads, with Android availability awaiting approval. Remittix Earn is nearing release and is expected to advertise yields of up to 22% APY on qualifying assets.

The upcoming wallet rebuild is intended to unite PayFi, Markets and Earn in one application. This could allow a payment user to manage assets, trade or access eligible earning opportunities without leaving the wider Remittix environment.

Cardano and Aave Highlight Two Routes to Adoption

Cardano recently traded near $0.24. A return to $1 would require an increase of more than 300%, making it a long-term bull case dependent on stronger network usage, liquidity and broader market expansion rather than a near-term base forecast.

Aave has reported that V4 surpassed $1 billion in deposits during September as the protocol expanded to additional networks. The milestone demonstrates the scale of demand that can develop when crypto applications offer a clear financial service.

Remittix is targeting a similarly practical relationship with users through payments, trading and earning. The project has raised over $32 million from more than 40,000 participants toward a $36 million hard cap. RTX currently costs $0.23, while $0.46 is the announced final presale price before its November debut.

About Remittix

Remittix is building a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto payments. Its platform includes Remittix Markets, a mobile wallet and the planned Remittix Earn service.

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